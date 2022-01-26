Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $158,896.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $27.66 million and $158,896.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,309.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.91 or 0.06859658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.76 or 0.00294345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.89 or 0.00795847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00066125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009061 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00397986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00242857 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,869,705 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.