P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.05 and last traded at $62.05. 330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.58.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21.

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

