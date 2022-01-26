PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $101.40.

Get PACCAR alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.