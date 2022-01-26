PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

PCAR opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

