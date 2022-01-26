Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Down 3.1%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51. 1,415,111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,263,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Paladin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

