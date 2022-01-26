Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,533 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DarioHealth were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 316.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

DRIO opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $577,957.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $1,160,318 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

