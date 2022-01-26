Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 204 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.