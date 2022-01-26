Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 47.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

OGN opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

