Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $571,000 Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,418 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

