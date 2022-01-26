Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,603 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,603 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Weibo by 8.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,023,000 after purchasing an additional 117,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weibo by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.58.

Shares of WB opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

