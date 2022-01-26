Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $945.60 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.60 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00089140 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000221 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.