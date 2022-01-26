Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Paycor HCM traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 1648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

In other Paycor HCM news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $93,661,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,516,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

