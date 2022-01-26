Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,726,000 after buying an additional 128,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after purchasing an additional 529,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,774,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEB opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

