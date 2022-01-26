Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PEB opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $26.45.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.
