Peel Hunt Lowers Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) to Hold

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

FEEXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $3.47 on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

