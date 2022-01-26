Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 40,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,902. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

