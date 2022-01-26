Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.57

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.57 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 21.70 ($0.29). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 1,641,486 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Pendragon from GBX 28 ($0.38) to GBX 30 ($0.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £298.95 million and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

