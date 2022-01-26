Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 262,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

