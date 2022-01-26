Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded at Macquarie

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.39% from the company’s current price.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,639 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 339,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 164,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

