PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $492.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

