Pennon Group’s (PNN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,260 ($17.00) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.85) to GBX 1,200 ($16.19) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.30) to GBX 1,300 ($17.54) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,170.40 ($15.79).

PNN stock opened at GBX 1,051 ($14.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,169.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,202.88. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 569.47 ($7.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,335 ($18.01). The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a GBX 11.70 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is presently -3.33%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

