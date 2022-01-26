Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after buying an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after buying an additional 75,442 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 411.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 83,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAG opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

