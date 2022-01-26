People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 825 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GSK opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5234 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 86.44%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

