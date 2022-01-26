People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,635 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.44 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

