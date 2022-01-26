People s United Financial Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.74 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

