Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.
NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $959.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 42.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Peoples Bancorp Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.
