Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $959.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 42.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

