Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem Acquires 106,621 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 106,621 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $214,308.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 444,685 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $871,582.60.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 71,136 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $144,406.08.

On Friday, January 14th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 175,322 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $361,163.32.

On Monday, January 10th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,251.94.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 380,365 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $867,232.20.

Shares of PFMT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 162,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,814,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 507.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFMT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

