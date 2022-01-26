PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 18th

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

PetMed Express has increased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. PetMed Express has a payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.51. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PETS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

