Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

PETS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.49) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.08) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.69) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.08) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.23).

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 435.20 ($5.87) on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 367.60 ($4.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.50 ($7.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 455.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

