Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEYUF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

OTCMKTS PEYUF traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,016. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.