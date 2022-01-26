Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Pfizer has increased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Pfizer has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pfizer to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $294.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.