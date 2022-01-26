PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 137,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,521,590. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.41, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. PG&E has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. PG&E’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in PG&E by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 54,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PG&E by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,772,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,540,000 after acquiring an additional 250,319 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.