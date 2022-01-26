PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.74

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 1795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.45.
In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $92,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 78,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 85.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,473,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.