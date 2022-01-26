PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.74

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 1795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $92,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 78,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 85.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,473,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

