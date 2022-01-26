Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,174 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 281,720 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 308,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $792.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAHC. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.