PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0283 on Top Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $130,386.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042768 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006333 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

