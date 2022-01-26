PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.44

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 3128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.