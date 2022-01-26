PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.56

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.56 and last traded at $55.56, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUNI. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 180.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

