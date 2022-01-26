Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Holdings Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 52.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

MHI opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

