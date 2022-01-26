Piper Sandler Comments on F.N.B. Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $14.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,522,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,151,000 after acquiring an additional 273,529 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,151,000 after acquiring an additional 897,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,682,000 after acquiring an additional 167,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after acquiring an additional 931,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

