Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $17.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.46 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.91.

ULTA opened at $352.74 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $276.00 and a 1-year high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 44,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.