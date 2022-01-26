PIXEL (PXL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,390.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.03 million and $3,390.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,708.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.03 or 0.00785046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00244393 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004080 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.