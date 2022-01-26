Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches Market Cap of $510,276.11

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $510,276.11 and $510.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008493 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00065598 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00341280 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

