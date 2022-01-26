Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $218,700.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $218,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $291,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $234,300.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 165,571 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.