PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Trading 9.2% Higher

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) shares traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $36.18. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

PLDT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHTCF)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

