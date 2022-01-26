Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.98.

Plug Power stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,747 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

