Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.32. 956,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

