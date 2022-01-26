Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.90. 21,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,700. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.76. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

