Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Holdings Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Popular by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after buying an additional 475,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Popular by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after buying an additional 306,388 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Popular by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 380,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,523,000 after buying an additional 220,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,719,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

