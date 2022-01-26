PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.65.

PPG stock opened at $153.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

