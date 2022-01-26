Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 2,374.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 515.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 104.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

uniQure stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $824.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

