Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,879,000 after purchasing an additional 59,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,587,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ProAssurance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after purchasing an additional 101,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ProAssurance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ProAssurance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRA opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.35. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

